CM Punk Beats Dominik Mysterio In His First WWE Match Upon Return At MSG

CM Punk defeated Dominik Mysterio in a WWE Live event at Madison Square Garden to win his first WWE match in almost a decade.

New Delhi: CM Punk gave all the wrestling fans the much-awaited moment as he not only fought inside a WWE ring but also beat Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio at a live event in Madison Square Garden to win his first-ever match in the WWE in nearly a decade.

The wrestling icon became the biggest talk of the town following his sensational return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 and he hit his first GTS at MSG to put Dominik Mysterio to sleep and win the match in spectacular style.

“There’s a little part of me that came here for me, but you guys are the high tide that raises all ships. You have carried me throughout my career to my greatest moments and this is one of them,” Punk said after winning the match at MSG.

CM Punk gets the W The first GTS in a decade #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/4qrDFcC2FS — Vick (@Vick_8122) December 27, 2023

As per recent reports, CM Punk is likely to win the upcoming Royal Rumble 2024 and he will be heading to WrestleMania to most likely face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The tension between Rollins and Punk was clearly visible from the very moment Punk made his comeback.

The Heavyweight Champion of the World was not happy with Punk’s return and in an episode of Raw, both of them confronted each other which was most likely an initial build-up for a dream WrestleMania match.

“It was such a mixture of emotions. Rage and disappointment, but also, you kind of knew it was coming, and then when you heard it, it was almost a bit of disbelief, like you’d seen a ghost, but a ghost that you really want to punch in the mouth,” said Seth Rollins on when he heard Punk’s theme song at Survivor Series 2023.

“Ooof, I don’t know, man. We have a long road to get to that point. It’s been ten years of him doing the opposite of him earning my respect. I had a lot of respect for this guy. I put him on a pedestal in a lot of ways, and for me, he was the epitome of don’t ever meet your heroes because they’ll always disappoint you,” Rollins on how CM Punk can earn his trust back.

“That’s what it’s been for me for the last ten years, just a series of disappointments, over and over and over. I’ve known the guy for two decades. It’s been a wild twenty years. For him to get to a point where he’s earned my respect again, I don’t want to say it’s Mount Everest because I don’t think that would be doing it justice, to be honest. It’s going to be a long road, if we ever get there,” Rollins added.

WWE is likely planning Seth Rollins vs CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Title to headline the night one of WrestleMania 2024 and Cody Rhodes will go on face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship in Day 2 Main Event.

