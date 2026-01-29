Home

CM Rekha Gupta hosts World Champion Blind Women’s T20 cricket team at Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan

CM Rekha Gupta hosted the World Champion Blind Women’s T20 Cricket Team, along with their coaches and representatives of the Blind Association after their historic T20 World Cup victory.

New Delhi: India Blind Women’s team etched their name into the history books as they won the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup, producing a dominant all-round performance to lift the title on 24 November, 2025

Rekha Gupta assured the team top-quality facilities

Rekha Gupta assured top-quality facilities would be provided to support and empower the athletes, “I was delighted to meet all of you. We are committed to providing solutions to the challenges you face in Delhi. We will ensure the availability of high-quality hostel facilities and well-equipped sports grounds in the city, particularly for children from this background.”

“You all are the pride and glory of India, and we will wholeheartedly support you. Given your impressive achievements, I extend my warmest wishes to each one of you. May you continue to excel and bring further honour to the nation”

India Blind Women’s team became the first-ever champion of the tournamnet

Chasing a modest target of 115, the Indian batters easily completed the chase, sealing a landmark victory to become the first-ever champions of the tournament.

Indian’s blind women’s team showcased impressive performance throughout the tournament. They topped the league phase after registering wins over Sri Lanka, Australia, Nepal, the USA, and Pakistan. The hosts then carried their momentum into the knockout stages, defeating Australia once again in the semi-final to book their place in the final.

The tournament was jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with matches played across Delhi, Bengaluru, and Colombo.

India’s triumph not only marked a historic sporting achievement but also represented a significant step forward for inclusivity and the growth of blind women’s cricket worldwide.

