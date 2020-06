CM vs BAY Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Crailsheim Merlins vs Bayern München Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match CM vs BAY at Audi Dome, Munich: The ongoing 2019-20 German Basketball Bundesliga is the 54th season of the annual championship. It got underway from September 24, 2019 but was halted in the last week of March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was suspended till April 30 and the remainder of the event is now being played in a tournament format. 10 teams including the top-nine and Frankfurt are playing behind closed doors. Originally, 17 teams were part of the regular season including Brose Bamberg, medi Bayreuth, Alba Berlin, Telekom Baskets Bonn, Löwen Braunschweig, Crailsheim Merlins, Fraport Skyliners, Gießen 46ers, BG Göttingen, Hamburg Towers, Riesen Ludwigsburg, Syntainics MBC, Bayern Munich, EWE Baskets Oldenburg, ratiopharm Ulm, Rasta Vechta and s.Oliver Würzburg.

CM vs BAY My Dream11 Team

Z Zisko, S Herrera, M Stuckey, P Zipser, V Lucic, D Barthel (SP), F Bleck, D Kovacevic

CM vs BAY Squads

Crailsheim Merlins: DeWayne Russell, Quincy Ford, Maurice Stuckey, Javontae Hawkins, Marvin Ogunsipe, Sebastian Herrera, Fabian Bleck, Liam Carpenter, Dejan Kovačević, David Brembly, Aaron Jones, Benjamin Moser, Sören Urbansky, Jeremy Morgan, Jan Špan, Aleksa Kovacevic

Bayern München: Greg Monroe, Paul Zipser, Nihad Djedovic, Vladimir Lucic, Danilo Barthel, Petteri Koponen, T.J. Bray, Maodo Lo, DeMarcus Nelson, Alex King, Mathias Lessort, Josh Huestis, Leon Radosevic, Diego Flaccadori, Jason George, Zan Sisko, Sasha Grant

