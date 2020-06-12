Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Crailsheim Merlins vs Baskets Oldenburg Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match CM vs BO at Audi Dome, Munich: In the final tournament game of Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20, Crailsheim Merlins will take on Baskets Oldenburg at the Audi Dome, Munich on Friday midnight (Saturday in India – June 13). The Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 match will start at 12 AM IST. Crailsheim Merlins have some big-name names missing from the roster and that is the big reason for their current troublesome position on the table. DeWayne Russell is certainly a player they team management will hope to have for this game.

For Baskets Oldenburg, Armani Moore is a huge doubt due to a knee injury he picked up in game-1 1 and there's no update about him as of yet, Consider him a doubt for this match as well.

My Dream11 Team

Point-guards: B Hobbs, A Kovacevic

Shooting-guards: R Amaize, S Herrera, M Stuckey

Small-forwards: D Brembley

Power-forwards: N Boothe (SP)

Center: R Mahalbasic

CM vs BO Starting 5s

Crailsheim Merlins: F Bleck, J Hawkins, J Morgan / D Kovacevic, D Russell/A Kovacevic, S Herrera.

Baskets Oldenburg: N Boothe, R Paulding, R Mahalbasic, T Larson, R Amaize.

CM vs BO Likely Squads

Crailsheim Merlins: DeWayne Russell, Alexa Kovacevic, Liam Carpenter, Vladan Lazic, Sebastian Herrera, Maurice Stuckey, Javontae Hawkins, David Brembley, Fabian Bleck, Marvin Ogunsipe, Benjamin Moser, Jeremy Morgan, Dejan Kovacevic.

Baskets Oldenburg: Tyler Larson, Braydon Hobbs, Robert Drijencic, Jacob Hollatz, Robin Amaize, Karsten Tadda, Rickey Paulding, Armani Moore, Philipp Schwethelm, Nathan Boothe, Ian Hummer, Filip Stanic, Rashid Mahalbasic, Till Isemann, Marcel Kessen.

