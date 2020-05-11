Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Chinandega vs Real Esteli Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match CN vs RE at Polideportivo Alexis Arguello: In an exciting Nicaragua Basketball League match, Chinandega will take on Real Esteli at the Polideportivo Alexis Arguello on Saturday night (Sunday early morning). The Nicaragua Basketball League match will start at 2.30 AM (IST). Chinandega have played a total of 15 games in the tournament, winning six and losing nine matches. Playing at home, Chinandega have won three matches and lost four encounters. In the season, they have an average point per game of 77.5. They have a total rebound of 41.9, assists per game of 8.5, steals per game of 8.9, blocks per game of 1.0, and average turnovers per game of 19.7.

Real Esteli have played a total of 16 games in the competition, winning 11 matches and losing five. In away matches, Esteli have won 7 matches and lost two. In the season, they have an average point per game of 81.1. They have a total rebound of 42.6, assists per game of 15.8, steals per game of 10.4, blocks per game of 2.6, and average turnovers per game of 14.8.

My Dream11 Team

PG – D. Cacho (SP), J. Blanco Lazo, E. Paredes Prado

SG – S. Hodgson

SF – Y. Cruz

PF – F. Pauth

C – J. Campbell, F. Soto Arguello

CN vs RE Starting 5s

Chinandega: Kerling Zelaya Meza, Ricardo Vega Zamora, Mauricio Lopez, Ladin Navarro Paniagua, and Jorge Blanco Lazo.

Real Esteli: Farrell Pauth, Yassir Cruz, Jensen Campbell, Dalton Cacho, and Sharlon Hodgson.

CN vs RE Squads

Chinandega: Jorge Blanco Lazo, Leonel Garcia, Carlos Bejarano Baltodano, Emmanuel Paredes Prado, Ladin Navarro Paniagua, Keneth Aviles, Carlos Cano Cruz, Michael Siwzar Mora, Ricardo Vega Zamora, Carlos Cano Flores, Kerling Zelaya Mesa, Kelvin Urrecho Espinozo, Marvin Garcia, Mauricio Lopez, Frank Soto Argullo.

Real Esteli: Jose Reyes, Gabriel Guerrero Navarrete, Andy Hodgson Williams, Adonis Garcia, Yassir Cruz, Milton Hernandez, Farrell Pauth, Jilmer Castillo, Jeydon Hulse Forbes, Argels Salzar, Dalton Cacho, Sharlon Hodgson, Jonathan Jimenez, Andy Perez, Jensen Campbell.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RE Dream11 Team/ CN Dream11 Team/ Real Esteli Dream11 Team/ Chinandega Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.