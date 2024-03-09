Home

Coach Rahul Dravid Hails Rohit Sharma as ‘Terrific’ Leader After India Rout England 4-1

Revealing that Rohit has the backing of the players the dressing-room, Dravid labelled the Indian captain as a 'terrific' leader.

Dharamsala: India captain Rohit Sharma came up with the goods as and when required throughout the past two months against England in the five-match Test series. For example, at Dharamsala, Rohit hit 103 to set it up for India after they bundled out England for a low total. In many ways than one, Rohit led from the front despite not having the services of big names. Following the series win, coach Rahul Dravid hailed the Indian captain.

“Rohit has been fantastic to work with. He is a terrific leader. The guys gravitate towards him phenomenally, which is fantastic to see,” Rahul said on Rohit.

