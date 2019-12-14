India head coach Ravi Shastri has hinted that young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant could be sent back to domestic cricket to iron out his flaws.

“If he disappears for 3 months or 6 months, just to work on his game, people should not think he has been treated (badly). Absolutely not. He will come back tougher and stronger if there is a need for that to happen.”

Just like skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma, Shastri also feels that too much is being spoken about Pant.

“He doesn’t need to be spoken about as much as he is spoken about now. No! He is young, give him time. In 5 years, if he doesn’t set the world on fire, then talk about it,” said Shastri, for whom winning an ICC tournament is a “bloody obsession”.

Only Mahendra Singh Dhoni knows whether his body will be able to cope up with rigours of international cricket after a break, KL Rahul could be a “serious keeping option” for next year’s T20 World Cup and Rishabh Pant needs to “calm down”, feels India head coach Ravi Shastri.

Asked what he expects from Rishabh Pant, Shastri said, “a bit of calm”.

“You have got to cash in. Your work ethic should be solid. You have to have a solid approach to your batting. You can’t think everything is going to happen the way I want it to happen from ball 1. No, it won’t happen like that. This game teaches you. There’s a method to madness as well. So, he has to learn that method.”

Sometimes playing domestic cricket is not a bad thing as it helps players to rediscover himself, said the coach.

“Sometimes, domestic cricket is good. There is less pressure in domestic cricket. He’s lucky that he has age on his side.”