An online training session conducted by renowned coach Pullela Gopichand and Indonesian coaches Agus Dwi Santoso and Namrih Suroto, ended in an embarrassment as porn images appeared live during online streaming. The sessions were conducted on the Zoom app, which has lately received flak for its lack of security features.

Gopichand, Santoso and Suroto were selected to overseen an online coach development program, which was launched by the Badminton Federation of India in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India on Monday. As per this program, a total of 39 topics is included, which will be covered across five classes a week for three weeks.

The Times of India reported that the invite for the session was sent by SAI-Bangalore with the topic – SAI Badminton Online CDP – on Thursday, and the 700 coaches, who were attending the session were left shell-shocked when images appeared on their screens around 12:40 PM.

“Santoso, the new Indonesian coach, was the resource person when pictures started appearing on the screen. There was a momentary gap and then the images resurfaced. This happened a number of times,” a participant told TOI.

However, SAI clarified that it the app was not hacked and it was more of a one-off glitch. The statement further read that the IT team was investigating into the incident.

“The Sports Authority of India, in association with national sporting federations, is hosting online knowledge development workshop for coaches in 16 disciplines So far all sessions have functioned smoothly, with 500-700 coaches from across the country participating in the workshops per session,” an official statement from SAI, Bengaluru, said. “SAI’s IT department is investigating the issue in detail.”