COB vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction

COB vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Hungary: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Cobra Cricket Club vs Blinders Blizzards, 4:30, 6:30 PM IST, June 29.

Here is the ECS T10 Hungary Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and COB vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, COB vs BLB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, COB vs BLB Probable XIs ECS T10 Hungary, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Cobra Cricket Club vs Blinders Blizzards, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Hungary.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Hungary toss between the Cobra Cricket Club vs Blinders Blizzards will take place at 4:00 and 6:00 PM IST – June 29.

Time: 4:30 PM IST and 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

COB vs BLB My Dream11 Team

Sachin Chauhan, Anup Gupta, Shiekh Rasik, Muhammad Uzair, Amjad Aziz, Jogi Sehgal, Vishnu Vasudev, Rahul Goyal, Omer Zahid, Kamran Wahid, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka

Captain: Omer Zahid Vice-captain: Amjad Aziz

COB vs BLB Probable Playing XIs

Cobra Cricket Club

Jogi Sehgal (c), Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan (wk), Vishnu Vasudev, Anuj Kumar, Mohmand Rahmatullah, Shiekh Rasik, Ashutosh Mathur, Sanjay Kumar, Hafeez Ullah, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Amal Jacob

Blinders Blizzards

Sachin Chauhan (c, wk) Zubair Bhat, Madhav Gupta, Rahul Goyal, Amjad Aziz, Onur Ozkul, Jassi Singh, Anup Gupta, Hasnain Meer, Muhammad Uzair, Omer Zahid

COB vs BLB Squads

Blinders Blizzards

Amjad Aziz, Muhammad Uzair, Anup Gupta, Ishfaq Bhat, Onur Ozkul, Usama Kajla, Ehsan Sherani, Jassi Singh, Kamran Wahid, Omer Zahid, Mehraj Haris, Ali Shan, Hasnain Meer, Hemanth Perumal, Rahul Goyal, Madhav Gupta, Sachin Chauhan, Zubair Muzaffar Bhat

Cobra Cricket Club

Anuj Kumar, Jogi Sehgal, Mohmand Rahmatullah, Achuk Singh, Amal Jacob, Arun Venkatarajan, Ashu Mathur, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Cicil Kurian, Duncan Shoebridge, Srinivas Mandali, Deepak Mallappa, Hafeez Ullah, Rahul Wasnik, Ravi Yadav, Sanjay Kumar, Satish Inakoti, Sheikh Rasik, Vishnu Vasudev, Amit Pandey, Kailash Chander, Nitin Narve, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana

