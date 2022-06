COB vs ROT Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Fantasy Hints

Time – 12 & 2 PM IST, June 15



Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

COB vs ROT My Dream 11 Team

Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Jogi Sehgal, Usman Muhammad, Zeeshan Khan, Adeebuddin, Muhammad Burhan, Abdul Mannan, Arun Venkatarajan, Akramullah Malikzada, Sai Goutham.

Captain: Usman Muhammad Vice-captain: Muhammad Burhan

COB vs ROT Probable Playing XI

Cobra Cricket Club: Jogi Sehgal, Muhammad Soban, Shiekh Rasik (c & wk), Hafeez Ullah, Sanjay Kumar, Usman Muhammad, Muhammad Burhan, Vishnu Vasudev, Adeebuddin, Arun Venkatarajan, Zoltan Marosy.

Royal Tigers: Zeeshan Khan, Anuj Khanna, Harsh Mandhyan (c & wk), Abdul Mannan, Khaibar Deldar, Zahir Safi, Akramullah Malikzada, Sai Goutham, Waqar Mehmood, Hemanth Muruga, Venkata Narashiman.