COB vs ROT Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Hungary

Cobra Cricket Club vs Royal Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Hungary- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's COB vs ROT at GB Oval, Szodliget: In match no. 17 of ECS T10 Hungary tournament, Royal Tigers will take on Cobra Cricket Club in back-to-back matches at the GB Oval, Szodliget on Friday. The ECS T10 Hungary COB vs ROT match will start at 12:30 PM IST – July 2. Cobra Cricket Club have won four matches so far and are currently placed in the third spot in the points table. Cobra CC defeated United Csalad by seven wickets in their last match. On the other hand, Royal Tigers have registered four wins from their six matches. They are currently at the second spot in the standings, just two points adrift of table-toppers Budapest Blinders. Here is the ECS T10 Hungary Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and COB vs ROT Dream11 Team Prediction, COB vs ROT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, COB vs ROT Probable XIs ECS T10 Hungary, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Cobra Cricket Club vs Royal Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Hungary.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Hungary toss between Royal Tigers and Cobra Cricket Club will take place at 12 PM IST – July 2.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

COB vs ROT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Marc Ahuja

Batsmen: Zeeshan Khan, Khaibar Deldar, Jogi Sehgal, Shiekh Rasik

All-Rounders: Sanjay Kumar, Abhishek Kheterpal

Bowlers: Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Ruturaj Sawant

COB vs ROT Probable Playing XIs

Cobra Cricket Club: Jogi Sehgal (C), Anuj Kumar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (WK), Shiekh Rasik, Vishnu Vasudev, Sanjay Kumar, Ravi Yadav, Mohmand Rahmatullah, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Amal Jacob, Satish Inakoti.

Royal Tigers: Marc Ahuja (C), Harsh Mandhyan, Stan Ahuja (WK), Ruturaj Sawant, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Abhishek Kheterpal, Khaibar Deldar, Akram Malik, Rabin Momin, Tonmoy Gomes, Zeeshan Khan.

COB vs ROT Squads

Cobra Cricket Club: Nitin Narve, Vishnu Vasudev, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (C & WK), Satish Inakoti, Anuj Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Ashu Mathur, Kailash Chander, Srinivas Mandali, Achuk Singh, Duncan Shoebridge, Arun Venkatarajan, Jogi Sehgal, Shiekh Rasik, Ravi Yadav, Rahul Wasnik, Cicil Kurian, Amit Pandey, Amal Jacob, Hafeez Ullah, Deepak Mallappa and Mohmand Rahmatullah.

Royal Tigers: Sufiyan Mohammed, Habib Deldar, Zeeshan Khan, Marc Ahuja (C), Harsh Mandhyan, Abhitesh Prashar, Khaibar Deldar, Tonmoy Gomes, Akram Malik, Stan Ahuja (WK), Abhishek Kheterpal, Safi Zahir, Ruturaj Sawant, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Venkata Narashiman, Emad Khan and Rabin Momin.

