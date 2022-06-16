COB vs UCB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Fantasy Hints

COB vs UCB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Cobra Cricket Club vs United Csalad, Playing 11s For Today’s Match GB Oval, Szodliget, 12 & 2 PM IST ThursdayAlso Read - COB vs UCB Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Hungary Eliminator: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Cobra Cricket Club vs United Csalad, Playing 11s For Today's Match at GB Oval, Szodliget at 12:30 PM IST July 3 Saturday

Here is the ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and COB vs UCB Dream11 Team Prediction, COB vs UCB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, COB vs UCB Playing 11s ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Cobra Cricket Club vs United Csalad, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Series toss between Cobra Cricket Club and United Csalad will take place at 11.30 AM & 1.30 PM IST

Time – June 16 12 & 2 PM IST



Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

COB vs UCB My Dream 11 Team

S Rasik, V Ravindran, A Darapureddy, S Kumar, J Sehgal, M Burhan, M des Fontaine, J Vallurupalli, B Adapaka, A Mathur, G Abbas

Captain: A Darapureddy, Vice-Captain: S Rasik

COB vs UCB Probable Playing XI

COB: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan, Shiekh Rasik, Hafeez Ullah, Jogi Sehgal, Sanjay Kumar, Srinivas Mandali, Muhammad Burhan, Ashutosh Mathur, Bhavani Prasad, Arun Venkatrajan, Satish Inakoti

UCB: Vinoth Ravindran, Tejendra Varma (wk), Anil Pattanaik (c), Ashrith Darapureddy, Amit Parihar, Jack Murrell, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Izharullah Kokihil, Jayanth Vallurupalli, Francis Farrell, Saurabh Mehta