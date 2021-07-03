COB vs UCB Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Hungary

Cobra Cricket Club vs United Csalad Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Hungary- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's COB vs UCB at GB Oval, Szodliget: In match no. 17 of ECS T10 Hungary tournament, United Csalad will take on Cobra Cricket Club in back-to-back matches at the GB Oval, Szodliget on Saturday. The ECS T10 Hungary COB vs UCB match will start at 12:30 PM IST – July 3. Cobra Cricket Club finished third in the ECS T10 points table, having won five out of their eight league matches. Cobra CC defeated the defending champions Royal Tigers by 24 runs in their last game. They will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in the do-or-die game and making their second consecutive ECS T10 Hungary final appearance. On the other hand, United Csalad will head into the Eliminator high on confidence after winning their last two matches against rock-bottom Blinders Blizzards. They have won four out of their eight ECS T10 Hungary matches and finished at the penultimate position in the group stages.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Hungary toss between United Csalad and Cobra Cricket Club will take place at 12 PM IST – July 3.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

COB vs UCB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Vinoth Ravindran, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan

Batsmen – Jogi Sehgal, Shiekh Rasik (C), Ashrith Darapureddy

All-Rounders – Hassan Ashfaq, Amit Parihar (VC), Sanjay Kumar

Bowlers – Dheeraj Gaikwad, Achuk Singh, Francis Farrell

COB vs UCB Probable Playing XIs

Cobra Cricket Club: Jogi Sehgal (C), Anuj Kumar, Kailash Chander (WK), Ravi Yadav, Shiekh Rasik, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Sanjay Kumar, Mohmand Rahmatullah, Ashu Mathur, Vishnu Vasudev, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka.

United Csalad: Vinoth Ravindran (C/WK), Hassan Ashfaq, Hrishi Chekuri, Ashrith Darapureddy, Khushal Gabhane, Rohit Kumar, Raghav Sharma, Kamran Shah, Amit Parihar, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Francis Farrell.

COB vs UCB Squads

Cobra Cricket Club: Nitin Narve, Vishnu Vasudev, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (C & WK), Satish Inakoti, Anuj Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Ashu Mathur, Kailash Chander, Srinivas Mandali, Achuk Singh, Duncan Shoebridge, Arun Venkatarajan, Jogi Sehgal, Shiekh Rasik, Ravi Yadav, Rahul Wasnik, Cicil Kurian, Amit Pandey, Amal Jacob, Hafeez Ullah, Deepak Mallappa and Mohmand Rahmatullah.

United Csalad: Amit Parihar, Anil Pattanaik, Hassan Ashfaq, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Ashrith Darapureddy, Bobby Patel, Raghav Sharma, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Vinoth Ravindran (C & WK), Francis Farrell, Khushal Gabhane, Satyender Parihar, Jack Murrell, Kamran Shah, Hrishi Chekuri, Saad Akib, Fasih Atif, Loysten Sebastian, Rameez Hashmi, Vinod Kumar, Adam Karn, Rohit Kumar, Satyam Subhash, Madhu Sabbavarapu and Kashif Muhammad.

