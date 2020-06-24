COCC vs OLCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Cossonay CC vs Olten CC, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's COCC vs OLCC at Grundenmoos: After hectic couple of weeks of cricket action in Sweden, we now move to our next destination in Switzerland which is to host five-days of intense competition between seven teams battling across 25 matches 10-over matches. The teams include St Gallen CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Olten CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Power CC, Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC. After four days of league matches, Friday will see the top-four teams battling out in the knockouts including the finale.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events which got underway from June 15. Also Read - BAR vs ATH Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Football Match at Camp Nou Stadium 1.30AM IST June 24

Toss: The toss between Cossonay CC and Olten CC will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Grundenmoos



COCC vs OLCC My Dream11 Team

Y Thirnavukarasu (captain), A Vinod (vice-captain), M Shahid, P Ratnarajah, A Usman, T Thanabalasingham, G Navaretnarasa, A Andrews, M Stanikzai, J Sinh, T Rasalingam

COCC vs OLCC Squads

Cossonay CC: Ashwin Vinod, Ismail Zaidi, Sriniketh Srinivasan, Ruwan Jayakody, Jai Sinh, Thileepan Rasalingam, Mumtaz Ahmadzai, Prateek Gumbhar, Cameron Allen, Waseem Javaid, Arjun Vinod, Andrew Ryan, Ashish Das, Yateendra Sinh, Vikas Bhat, Bharath Narayanan, Aidan Andrews

Olten CC: Arbab Khan, Shane Charles, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Ali Nayyer, Keramatullah Tarakhel, Hamad Khan, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Kumar Nalinambika, Shathees Thanasegaram, Malyar Stanikzai, Pratheeparaj Ratnarajah Varothayan, Mohamed Shahid Abdul Waridu, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Muhammad Kamran, Ali Usman, Ijaz Baghri, Rizwan Izzadeen, Ravindrakumar Damotharam, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Sufiyan Mohamed

