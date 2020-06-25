Dream11 Team Hints

COCC vs POCC ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Cossonay CC vs Power CC Match 18 at Grundenmoos at 4:30 PM IST Thursday June 25: Also Read - COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Cossonay CC vs Zurich Nomads CC Match 17 at Grundenmoos at 2:30 PM IST Thursday June 25

After hectic couple of weeks of cricket action in Sweden, we now move to our next destination in Switzerland which is to host five-days of intense competition between seven teams battling across 25 matches 10-over matches. The teams include St Gallen CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Olten CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Power CC, Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC. After four days of league matches, Friday will see the top-four teams battling out in the knockouts including the finale. Also Read - OLCC vs WICC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Olten CC vs Winterthur CC Match 15 at Grundenmoos at 8:30 PM IST Wednesday June 24

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events which got underway from June 15. Also Read - COCC vs SGCC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Cossonay CC vs St Gallen CC Match 14 at Grundenmoos at 6:30 PM IST Wednesday June 24

Toss: The toss between Cossonay CC vs Power CC will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: St. Gallen



My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Waseem Javaid

Batsmen – Arjun Vinod, Asad Mahmood, Safiat Ullah Sajid

All-rounders – Aidan Andrews (C), Osama Mahmood (VC), Ashwin Vinod, Baljinder Singh

Bowlers – Jai Sinh, Mumtaz Ahmadzai, Amaar Siddique Butt

Playing XI

Cossonay CC

Aidan Andrews, Jai Sinh, Mumtaz Ahmadzai, Ashish Das, Arjun Vinod, Ashwin Vinod, Waseem Javaid (WK), Andrew Ryan (C), Ruwan Jayakody, Cameron Allen, Ismail Zaidi.

Power CC

Arshad Butt, Osama Mahmood, Asad Mahmood, Moaz Butt, Baljinder Singh, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Aamar Siddique Butt, Ashfaq Ahmad, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Afzaal Sikander, Izhar Shinvari

SQUADS

Cossonay CC

Aidan Andrews, Jai Sinh, Mumtaz Ahmadzai, Ashish Das, Arjun Vinod, Ashwin Vinod, Waseem Javaid (WK), Andrew Ryan (C), Ruwan Jayakody, Cameron Allen, Ismail Zaidi, Vikas Bhat, Bharath Narayanan, Sriniketh Srinivasan, Thileepan Rasalingam, Prateek Gumbhar, Yateendra Sinh.

Power CC

Arshad Butt, Osama Mahmood, Asad Mahmood, Moaz Butt, Baljinder Singh, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Aamar Siddique Butt, Ashfaq Ahmad, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Afzaal Sikander, Izhar Shinvari, T Mampilly, B Anwar, A Khalik Rana, A Sajid, F Virk, S Thomas Henderson, A Butt, A Ahmed, R Ullah Zahid, M Butt, M Rana, K Mahmood, T Shehzad, J Sudath

Check Dream11 Prediction/ COCC Dream11 Team/ POCC Dream11 Team/ Cossonay CC Dream11 Team/ Power CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.