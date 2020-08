Dream11 Team Prediction

The Hungary T10 League will be hosted at the GB Oval in Szodliget, near Budapest, Hungary from August 22 to August 23, 2020. Four teams will participate in the two-day T10 tournament.

Cobra CC will lock horns with Royal Tigers Cricket Club in the third match of the day. The ECS T10 – Hungary Cobra CC vs Royal Tigers Cricket Club match will begin at 5.30 PM IST – August 22.

Dream11 Prediction

S Ashwathanarayana, S Gudipati, S Bommisetty, S Gooch, Z Kukikhel, V Vasudev, S Ahuja, S Zahir., B Adapaka, A Singh, O Zahid

SQUADS

Cobra Cricket Club: Ashutosh Mathur, Nitin Narve, Shanker Gudipati, Achuk Singh, Srinivas Mandali, Abdul Sheikh, Satish Inakoti, Kalyan Padharthi, Vishnu Vasudev, Bhavani Adapaka, Arun Venkatarajan, Kailash Chander, Anuj Kumar, Siva Bommisetty, Sanjay Kumar and Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan

Royal Tigers Cricket Club: Abhishek Stan Ahuja, Abhishek Kheterpal, Steffan Gooch, Safi Zahir, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Abhitesh Prashar, Ali Haider, Sameer Ahmed Khan, Omer Zahid, Akramuliah Malikzada, Maaz Bhaiji, Harsh Vardhan Mandhyan, Marc Ahuja, Sufiyan Mohammed, Habib Deldar and Neeshantha Geethan Liyanage.

