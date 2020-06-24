COCC vs SGCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Cossonay CC vs St Gallen CC, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's COCC vs SGCC at Grundenmoos: After hectic couple of weeks of cricket action in Sweden, we now move to our next destination in Switzerland which is to host five-days of intense competition between seven teams battling across 25 matches 10-over matches. The teams include St Gallen CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Olten CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Power CC, Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC. After four days of league matches, Friday will see the top-four teams battling out in the knockouts including the finale.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events which got underway from June 15. Also Read - COCC vs OLCC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Cossonay CC vs Olten CC Match 12 at Grundenmoos at 2:30 PM IST Wednesday June 24

Toss: The toss between Cossonay CC and St Gallen CC will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Grundenmoos



COCC vs SGCC My Dream11 Team

C Allen, A Vinod, V Bhat (vice-captain), Muhammad Armghan Khan, A Andrews, N Mahmood (captain), K Fletcher, M Nasim, J Sinh, T Rasalingam, S Sarwai

COCC vs SGCC Squads

Cossonay CC: Cameron Allen, Waseem Javaid, Arjun Vinod, Andrew Ryan, Ashish Das, Yateendra Sinh, Vikas Bhat, Bharath Narayanan, Aidan Andrews, Ashwin Vinod, Ismail Zaidi, Sriniketh Srinivasan, Ruwan Jayakody, Jai Sinh, Thileepan Rasalingam, Mumtaz Ahmadzai, Prateek Gumbhar

St Gallen CC: Haroon Khan, Muhammad Idrees ul Haque, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Waqar, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Vivek Garg, Sarvanamurthu Sasikumar, Khalid Bajwa, Safi Mohabattullah, Tanveer Abbas, Fazli Khan Safi, Muhammad Zeeshan, Nasir Mahmood, Falak Sher, Kenardo Fletcher, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Mohamed Nasim, Sangul Safi, Emile Morgan, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ahmad Saeed, Musa Ahmadzai, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari, Ketan Patel, Omed Niazi

