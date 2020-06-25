Dream11 Team Hints

COCC vs ZNCC ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Cossonay CC vs Zurich Nomads CC Match 17 at Grundenmoos at 2:30 PM IST Thursday June 25: Also Read - OLCC vs WICC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Olten CC vs Winterthur CC Match 15 at Grundenmoos at 8:30 PM IST Wednesday June 24

After hectic couple of weeks of cricket action in Sweden, we now move to our next destination in Switzerland which is to host five-days of intense competition between seven teams battling across 25 matches 10-over matches. The teams include St Gallen CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Olten CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Power CC, Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC. After four days of league matches, Friday will see the top-four teams battling out in the knockouts including the finale. Also Read - COCC vs SGCC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Cossonay CC vs St Gallen CC Match 14 at Grundenmoos at 6:30 PM IST Wednesday June 24

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events which got underway from June 15. Also Read - COCC vs OLCC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Cossonay CC vs Olten CC Match 12 at Grundenmoos at 2:30 PM IST Wednesday June 24

Toss: The toss between Cossonay CC vs Zurich Nomads CC will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: St. Gallen



My Dream11 Team

WK: H Ahmad

BAT: A Nazir, A Vinod, L Dubey

ALL: F Nazir, A Andrews, A Vinod

BWL: S Joseph, F Din, J Sinh, M Ahmadzai

Probable XI

Cossonay CC: Waseem Javaid (WK), Arjun Vinod, Andrew Ryan, Ashish Das, Yateendra Sinh, Bharath Narayanan, Aidan Andrews, Sriniketh Srinivasan, Jai Sinh, Thileepan Rasalingam, Mumtaz Ahmadzai

Zurich Nomads CC: Hassan Ahmad (WK), Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Shafqat Hussain, Idrees Muhammad-Tariq, Farid Din, Abid Mahmood

SQUADS

Cossonay CC (COCC): Cameron Allen, Waseem Javaid, Arjun Vinod, Andrew Ryan, Ashish Das, Yateendra Sinh, Vikas Bhat, Bharath Narayanan, Aidan Andrews, Ashwin Vinod, Ismail Zaidi, Sriniketh Srinivasan, Ruwan Jayakody, Jai Sinh, Thileepan Rasalingam, Mumtaz Ahmadzai, Prateek Gumbhar

Zurich Nomads CC (ZNCC): Asvin Lakkaraju, Hassan Ahmad, Prasad Shikhare, Azeem Nazir, Ankit Gupta, Waqas Khawaja, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Khawer Memon, Noman Khan, Idrees Muhammad-Tariq, Shafqat Hussain, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh, Farid Din, Abid Mahmood

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ZNCC Dream11 Team/ COCC Dream11 Team/ Cossonay CC Dream11 Team/ Zurich Nomads CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.