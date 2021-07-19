Tokyo: In what would come as another setback with days to go for the start of the much-awaited Tokyo Olympics, US tennis star Coco Gauff tested positive for Coronavirus and has pulled out of the mega event. The teen sensation took to social media to share the news with her fans.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 Full Schedule Daywise: Events, Time-Table, Fixtures, Live Streaming Details & All You Need to Know

“I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for Covid-19 and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Gauff tweeted on Sunday. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Condoms as Souvenirs, 'Anti-Sex' Beds For Athletes to Avoid Intimacy at Games Village

“It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future.” Also Read - Indian Shooting Team Looking Forward to First Training Session in Tokyo

At 17, Gauff was all set to become the youngest Olympic tennis player since 2000, but unfortunately, that will not happen.

Earlier, Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur also tested positive for Covid-19 prior to his departure for the Tokyo Olympics.

Top players including Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Dominic Thiem, Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios have already announced their decision to skip the Games.

(More to follow)