Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Coco Gauff Vs Madison Keys, Dubai Championships: Tennis Fans Lose Sleep Over ‘Bizarre’ Quarterfinal

Coco Gauff Vs Madison Keys, Dubai Championships: Tennis Fans Lose Sleep Over ‘Bizarre’ Quarterfinal

The Coco Gauff Vs Madison Keys quarterfinal match in the ongoing Dubai Championships saw a total of 82 unforced errors.

Published: February 24, 2023 11:35 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Coco Gauff Vs Madison Keys, Coco Gauff Vs Madison Keys Dubai, Coco Gauff Vs Madison Keys Dubai Championships, Coco Gauff Vs Madison Keys Tennis, Coco Gauff Vs Madison Keys WTA, Coco Gauff at Dubai Championships, Madison Keys at Dubai Championships, WTA, Unforced errors in tennis, Dubai Tennis Championships, Tennis stats,
Coco Gauff (L) and Madison Keys. (Image: Twitter)

Dubai: Coco Gauff on Thursday became the fourth American to reach the 10 WTA semifinals before turning 19 during her quarterfinal match against Madison Keys in Dubai Championships, but what caught the eye were the number of unforced errors in the game.

Also Read:

In an all-American quarterfinal, Keys committed an astonishing 52 unforced errors. Gauff, who is 10 years younger than Keys, didn’t had a clean game either. She committed 31 unforced errors.

You may like to read

While Gauff could consider herself lucky to get through, tennis fans from around the world were in total disbelief after the bizarre round of eight clash.

The 18-year-old fifth seed relied on her steady serve and capitalized on Keys’ mistakes to set up a semifinal clash with Iga Swiatek.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions.

Meanwhile, top-ranked Swiatek stayed undefeated against Gauff, beating the American teenager 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final on Friday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion improved to 6-0 against the 18-year-old Gauff, and each victory has been in straight sets. The Pole beat Gauff in last year’s French Open final.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 24, 2023 11:35 PM IST

More Stories