Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Cody Rhodes Eliminates CM Punk To Win WWE Royal Rumble 2024; Will Headline WrestleMania 40 Against Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes Eliminates CM Punk To Win WWE Royal Rumble 2024; Will Headline WrestleMania 40 Against Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes eliminated CM Punk in the end to win the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 and will now be facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Published: January 28, 2024 10:33 AM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

WWE, WWE news, Royal Rumble, Royal Rumble 2024, Royal Rumble 2024 winner, Cody Rhodes, Cody Rhodes eliminates CM Punk, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes vs CM Punk, Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns, Roman Reigns, WrestleMania 40
Cody Rhodes (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Cody Rhodes joined the list with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and Hulk Hogan for winning Royal Rumble in back-2-back years. He eliminated CM Punk in the end to win the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 and will now be heading to WrestleMania 40 to complete his story against the undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.