Home

Sports

Cody Rhodes Eliminates CM Punk To Win WWE Royal Rumble 2024; Will Headline WrestleMania 40 Against Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes Eliminates CM Punk To Win WWE Royal Rumble 2024; Will Headline WrestleMania 40 Against Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes eliminated CM Punk in the end to win the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 and will now be facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Cody Rhodes joined the list with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and Hulk Hogan for winning Royal Rumble in back-2-back years. He eliminated CM Punk in the end to win the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 and will now be heading to WrestleMania 40 to complete his story against the undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.