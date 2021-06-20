Dream11 Team Prediction

COL vs PER Dream11 Team Prediction, Copa America 2021, Group B Match: Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Colombia vs Peru Copa America 2021 Match at Estadio Pedro Ludovico, Monday 21 June, 5:30 AM IST.

Colombia will lock horns against Peru in their third match of the 2021 Copa America on Monday. Colombia will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 0-0 draw against Venezuela. Peru, on the other hand, lost their opening game 4-0 to Brazil and are currently at the bottom of the table.

Colombia vs Peru Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of COL vs PER, Copa America 2021, Colombia Dream11 Team Player List, Peru Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Colombia vs Peru Football Match, Online Football Prediction and Tips – COL vs PER Football match, Online Football Tips Colombia vs Peru Copa America 2021.

Venue: Estadio Pedro Ludovico

Time: 5:30 AM IST

COL vs PER My Dream11 Team

Goalkeepers: Ospina

Defenders: Ramos, Mina, Sanchez, Munoz

Midfielders: Cuadradro, Cueva, Cardona, Tapia

Forwards: Lapadula, Zapata

COL vs PER Probable XI

Colombia

David Ospina, Stefan Medina, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, William Tesillo, Juan Cuadrado, Gustavo Cuellar, Mateus Uribe, Luis Diaz, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

Peru

Pedro Gallese, Santiago Ormeno, Aldo Corzo, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco, Christian Ramos, Yoshimar Yotun, Renato Tapia, Christian Cueva, Andre Carrillo, Alex Valera

COL vs PER Squads

Colombia

David Ospina, Stefan Medina, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, William Tesillo, Juan Cuadrado, Gustavo Cuellar, Mateus Uribe, Luis Diaz, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel, Daniel Munoz, Jhon Lucumi, Yimmi Chara, Rafael Santos Borre, Oscar Murillo, Camilo Vargas, Ferney Otero, Edwin Cardona, Carlos Cuesta, Wilmar Barrios, Alfredo Morelos, Baldomero Perlaza, Aldair Quintana, Jaminton Campaz, Sebastian Perez, Miguel Borja, Yairo Moreno

Peru

Pedro Gallese, Santiago Ormeno, Aldo Corzo, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco, Christian Ramos, Yoshimar Yotun, Renato Tapia, Christian Cueva, Andre Carrillo, Alex Valera, Anderson Santamaria, Marcos Lopez, Jose Carvallo, Luis Iberico, Carlos Caceda, Gianluca Lapadula, Miguel Araujo, Alexander Callens, Sergio Pena, Wilder Cartagena, Jhilmar Lora, Renzo Garces, Martin Tavara, Alexis Arias-I, Raziel Garcia

