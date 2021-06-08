Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming

Colombia will be seeking a second consecutive World Cup qualifying win when they host Argentina at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez on Tuesday late night. Without the services of their senior players – James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao, the hosts registered a thumping 3-0 win at Peru that boosted their qualifying campaign. On the other hand, Argentina hopes to bounce back from the draw against Chile when they visit Colombia. La Albiceleste are aiming to get back to winning ways and close the gap on leaders Brazil. Argentina enter in second place with a 3-2-0 record, while Colombia are in sixth with a 2-1-2 mark. You can watch Colombia vs Argentina 2021, Live FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Streaming, Colombia vs Argentina Live Streaming, Colombia vs Argentina Live Match Streaming Online, Colombia vs Argentina Live FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Streaming online Watch. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Live, Live Match Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match details below. Also Read - Azerbaijan Grand Prix Live Streaming in India: When And Where to Watch F1 Race Online, TV Telecast of Race Day Today

When is Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers?

Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will take place on Wednesday, June 9. Also Read - Lionel Messi Awestruck by 8-Year-Old Argentine Girl's Football Skills, Heartwarming Gesture Towards Her Goes Viral | WATCH

What are the timings of Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers?

Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will start at 4:30 AM IST. Also Read - Lionel Messi Scores But Argentina Settle For Draw Against Chile

Where is Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers being played?

Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will be played at the Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez.

Which TV channel will broadcast Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers?

The live telecast of the Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will not be available in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers?

Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will also not be available in India. But fans can track the scores from the official social media accounts of the respective national teams.

COL vs ARG Predicted Playing 11s

Colombia: David Ospina; Stefan Medina, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, William Tesillo; Juan Cuadrado, Gustavo Cuellar, Mateus Uribe, Luis Diaz; Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria; Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi

COL vs ARG Dream11

Goalkeeper: David Ospina

Defenders: Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, Nicolas Tagliafico

Midfielders: Angel Di Maria, Juan Cuadrado, Luis Diaz, Leandro Paredes

Forwards: Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi, Duvan Zapata