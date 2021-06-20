Colombia will lock horns against Peru in their third match of the 2021 Copa America on Monday. Colombia will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 0-0 draw against Venezuela. Peru, on the other hand, lost their opening game 4-0 to Brazil and are currently at the bottom of the table. Also Read - COL vs PER Dream11 Team Prediction, Copa America 2021, Group A Match: Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Colombia vs Peru Copa America 2021 Match at Estadio Pedro Ludovico, Monday 21st June, 5:30 AM IST

What are the timings of the Colombia vs Peru Match?

The Colombia vs Peru Match will start at 5:30 AM IST on Monday, June 21.

Where will the Colombia vs Peru match being played?

The Colombia vs Peru Match will be played at Estadio Pedro Ludovico.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Colombia vs Peru Match?

The Colombia vs Peru match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Colombia vs Peru Match?

The Colombia vs Peru Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

What are the probable lineups for Colombia vs Peru Match?

Colombia

David Ospina, Stefan Medina, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, William Tesillo, Juan Cuadrado, Gustavo Cuellar, Mateus Uribe, Luis Diaz, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

Peru

Pedro Gallese, Santiago Ormeno, Aldo Corzo, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco, Christian Ramos, Yoshimar Yotun, Renato Tapia, Christian Cueva, Andre Carrillo, Alex Valera