Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez is set to leave Bayern Munich as the German club has decided not to sign him permanently from Real Madrid, according to the reports of Kicker magazine on Monday. The 27-year-old footballer had joined Bayern on loan in 2017, which expires on June 30, and the club had the option to sign him permanently at a cost of 42 million euros ($46.9m) after the expiration of his loan.

But, according to Kicker, the Bundesliga champions decided not to use option-to-buy to extend Rodriguez’ contract. “The Bayern bosses have agreed internally not to sign James,” wrote the magazine on Monday.

The Colombian footballer has scored 14 goals in 43 Bundesliga games for Bayern, but has found himself in the middle of a difficult relationship with coach Niko Kovac this season. Owing to their bitter relationship, he has struggled to hold down a first-team place at the club, amid competition from the likes of Thomas Mueller, Leon Goretzka and Thiago Alcantara.

His return to Real Madrid seems highly unlikely as the Spanish club has not shown any kind of interest to rebuy him. However, Kicker reported that the footballer is on the verge of a move to Serie A club Napoli, where he would be reunited with former Bayern and Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. The magazine also claimed that Bayern were yet to make a decision over the future of 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches, who has repeatedly demanded more game time in recent weeks.