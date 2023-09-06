Home

Sports

Colombo Weather For September 10 – Rain Certain to Play Spoilsport During India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Game at Premadasa

Eyes would be on the skies when India take on Pakistan in the all-important Super 4 stage at the Asia Cup in Colombo.

Colombo: As heartbreaking as it may sound, the much-awaited India versus Pakistan mega-contest at the Super 4 stage at the Asia Cup in Colombo on September 10 could get washed out. Initially, there were reports that all Super 4 matches to be held in Sri Lanka would be shifted to Hambantota, but then a mysterious email from the Asian Cricket Council confirmed that the matches would go ahead as planned in Colombo. Now, the problem is that there is a 90 per cent chance of precipitation which in other words means – rain is bound to happen and play spoilsport. The ground in Colombo has a good drainage system but if it continues to pour the organisers would be helpless. This is not a situation to be in – as players and as fans.

Earlier in the group stage, with the entire second innings yet to be played, rain led to the India-Pakistan Asia Cup group stage game being called off in Pallekele on Saturday. Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) bailed India to 266 after Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf created havoc in the early stages. Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with a 4-fer while Rauf and Naseem Shah nabbed three wickets each in a first-ever instance of pacers picking all 10 wickets in an Asia Cup game. Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bat first in their tournament opener.

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Usama Mir

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Mohammed Shami

