Colombo: The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka was not interrupted by rain though the weather forecast has predicted some showers of rain. It almost rained for the entire day in India’s capital, Delhi on Monday but the cricket fans will be more interested in knowing the weather forecast for Tuesday in Colombo, where the second ODI between the two teams will take place.Also Read - SL vs IND 2021: India Aim to Overtake Australia And Pakistan, Create World Record

According to the weather forecast, the temperature is going to hover around 28 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees celsius. Thus, it will be perfect match conditions for the players. Rain is not expected to play killjoy though it is going to remain cloudy for most of the day. Also Read - India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming 2nd ODI: Where to Watch IND vs SL Stream Live Cricket Match Online, TV Telecast- All You Need to Know

Meanwhile, India had drawn first blood in the three-match ODI series as they cruised to a convincing win of seven wickets in the opening game. In fact, the tourists won with 80 balls to spare, which goes to show their domination. Also Read - IND vs SL 2021, 1st ODI Report: Skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Debutant Ishan Kishan Shine in India's Seven-Wicket Victory Over Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka had posted a fighting score of 262 runs after their skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and decided to bat first. The hosts’ batsmen got off to starts but they were not able to convert them into substantial scores. In fact, no Sri Lankan batsmen were able to go past the 50-run mark as Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Chahar bagged two wickets each.

On the other hand, Prithvi Shaw gave a brisk start to the team as he smashed 43 off 24 balls. Shaw was also awarded the Player of the Match award for his fine knock whereas Ishan Kishan scored the second-fastest fifty on ODI debut as he got to the personal milestone in just 33 balls. Shikhar Dhawan played a captain’s captain as he scored 86 runs to take his team over the line in the first match.