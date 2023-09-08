Top Recommended Stories

  Colombo Weather Forecast LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In SL Vs BAN Game?
Colombo Weather Forecast LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In SL Vs BAN Game?

Colombo Weather Forecast, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: The Sri Lankan capital is expected to get heavy rains in the next two days.

Updated: September 8, 2023 10:02 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Colombo has been experiencing heavy rains for the past few days.
Colombo has been experiencing heavy rains for the past few days. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo Weather LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4

Despite the rain threat in Colombo, the Asian Cricket Council decided to go ahead with the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four matches at the R Premadasa Stadium. While the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore hosted the first game in this round, the rest will take place in Sri Lanka. But the worrying factor is that there is an 80 per cent chance of rain in the morning which will gradually increase to 90 per cent at night.

  • Sep 8, 2023 10:02 PM IST

    Colombo Weather LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2023: Meanwhile, head coaches of both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have expressed displeasure over the fact that ACC gave an exclusive reserve day for the India vs Pakistan match.

  • Sep 8, 2023 10:00 PM IST

    Colombo Weather LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2023: The Asia Cup final, to be played on September 17, already has been provided with a reserve day considering the heavy rains in the Lankan capital. In such an eventuality, the ACC said spectators can hold on to their match tickets which will remain valid on the reserve day.

  • Sep 8, 2023 9:59 PM IST

    Colombo Weather LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2023: In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the ACC on Friday decided to add an exclusive reserve day for the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan. However, there will not be a reserve day for any of the other Super 4 matches in Sri Lanka. It means that if the rain plays spoilsport during marquee clash on September 10, the match can be resumed from the point it was halted on the very next day.

  • Sep 8, 2023 9:57 PM IST

    Colombo Weather LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2023: While Sri Lanka play Bangladesh in the Super Four game in Colombo on Saturday, the venue will host the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash on Sunday. FYI, the India vs Pakistan match in group stage was washed out in Pallekele.

  • Sep 8, 2023 9:56 PM IST

    Colombo Weather LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2023: The Meteorological department also stated that it wasn’t a wise decision to hold the matches in Colombo.

  • Sep 8, 2023 9:55 PM IST

    Colombo Weather LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2023: With Colombo witnessing heavy rains for the past few days, the Asian Cricket Council decided to go with the same venue, despite rumours that the matches will be shifted to Hambantota.

  • Sep 8, 2023 9:31 PM IST

    Colombo Weather LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2023: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Colombo weather in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 stage.

