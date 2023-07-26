Home

Colombo Weather Forecast Updates, SL vs Pak, 2nd Test: Rain Likely to Washout Day 3

SL vs Pak, Colombo Weather Forecast Today: By the looks of it and reports, the forecasts for the third day does not look all that goos. Check hourly updates.

After rain having washed away the second day of the ongoing second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, it seems day three could also have rain intervening at some point or the other. While fans would hope they get to see some cricket, the forecast for Wednesday is of cloudy skies and some intermittent rain.

Earlier, Pakistan’s new aggressive approach paid rich dividends as they bowled out Sri Lanka for 166 before racing to 145/2 in reply on Day 1 of the second Test on Monday. Pakistan, 1-0 up in the two-match series, is in complete control despite losing the toss and having to field first at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

At a stage, the tourists were scoring at 6.5 runs an over, with the 50 coming up in 50 balls and the 100 arriving in 101 deliveries. Abdullah Shafique needed only 49 deliveries to reach his fifth half-century in Tests, while Shan Masood raced to his seventh half-century in just 44 balls.

Asitha Fernando claimed the first Pakistan wicket to fall, removing Imam-ul-Haq for six, before coming back for a second spell and having Masood caught at wide mid-on for 51. Shafique, who was dropped by Prabath Jayasuriya off his own bowling on 42, reached 74 not out at stumps, with captain Babar Azam unbeaten on eight.

Earlier, leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took 4 for 69 and fast bowler Naseem Shah claimed 3 for 41 as Sri Lanka was skittled out by a Pakistan side bowling to aggressive fields.

The home team made a bad start when opening batter Nishan Madushka was run out for four in the third over. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne pushed the ball into the covers and attempted a single, but Masood threw down the stumps with a direct hit.

