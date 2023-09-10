Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES - Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Will the Super 4 game at Premadasa start on time or will the Reserve Day be needed? Check LIVE streaming.

Updated: September 10, 2023 1:58 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

With 90 per cent chances of rain in Colombo today, it is highly unlikely that the upcoming Asia Cup Super 4 game between India-Pakistan would be completed. Fans would be hoping it is done and dusted today, but seems to be a distant possibility as it has been raining in Colombo over the past week or so. This is the most-anticipated match of the Asia Cup. The two traditional rivals lock horns with each other. It is also hailed as the ‘Mother of all Battles’.

