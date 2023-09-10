Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE UPDATES – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Cloudy Now; Rain Threat LOOMS
LIVE UPDATES – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Cloudy Now; Rain Threat LOOMS

LIVE UPDATES - Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Will the Super 4 game at Premadasa start on time or will the Reserve Day be needed? Check LIVE streaming.

Updated: September 10, 2023 8:15 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE UPDATES – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak

With 90 per cent chances of rain in Colombo today, it is highly unlikely that the upcoming Asia Cup Super 4 game between India-Pakistan would be completed. Fans would be hoping it is done and dusted today, but seems to be a distant possibility as it has been raining in Colombo over the past week or so. This is the most-anticipated match of the Asia Cup. The two traditional rivals lock horns with each other. It is also hailed as the ‘Mother of all Battles’.

Live Updates

  • Sep 10, 2023 7:55 AM IST

  • Sep 10, 2023 7:55 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Colombo Weather, Ind vs Pak: See, it may not be raining now – but the threat is always there. Surely, we have learnt this from the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka by now.

  • Sep 10, 2023 7:46 AM IST

  • Sep 10, 2023 7:43 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Colombo Weather, Ind vs Pak: It is cloudy and overcast now, but it is not raining and that is the best part about this morning. Fans would hope rain stays away.

  • Sep 10, 2023 7:42 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Colombo Weather, Ind vs Pak: For the unversed, there is a Reserve Day for today’s match. So in case the game does not get over by today – the game would spill over to Monday in a bid to complete it.

  • Sep 10, 2023 7:40 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Colombo Weather, Ind vs Pak: The good news is that it did not rain in Colombo late last night. We are hoping we would get an update on the weather soon from Colombo.

  • Sep 10, 2023 7:39 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Colombo Weather, Ind vs Pak: The Pakistan pacers would be confident ahead of the India clash because of the way they knocked off the famed top-order.

  • Sep 10, 2023 7:38 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Colombo Weather, Ind vs Pak: Last time the two teams met was in the group stage match, which was unfortunately called off because of rain.

  • Sep 10, 2023 7:37 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Colombo Weather, Ind vs Pak: There are forecasts of rain today in Colombo and hence eyes would be on the skies to see what happens.

  • Sep 10, 2023 7:37 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Colombo Weather, Ind vs Pak: Hello and welcome to the much-awaited Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan. The two traditional rivals will square off in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup.

