  LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Rain Stops; But Threat LOOMS
LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Rain Stops; But Threat LOOMS

RESERVE DAY LIVE UPDATES - Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Will the Super 4 game at Premadasa will need a Reserve Day? The forecast for Monday does not look good. Check LIVE streaming.

Updated: September 11, 2023 10:09 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

With 90 per cent chances of rain in Colombo today, it is highly unlikely that the upcoming Asia Cup Super 4 game between India-Pakistan would be completed. Fans would be hoping it is done and dusted today, but seems to be a distant possibility as it has been raining in Colombo over the past week or so. This is the most-anticipated match of the Asia Cup. The two traditional rivals lock horns with each other. It is also hailed as the ‘Mother of all Battles’.

Live Updates

  • Sep 11, 2023 9:46 AM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: With the conditions on reserve day to suit Pakistan a tad-bit more, Virat Kohli will be a key batter for India.

  • Sep 11, 2023 9:39 AM IST

  • Sep 11, 2023 9:37 AM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: The clouds have now cleared now that it has stopped raining in Colombo. Finally some good news for the fans.

  • Sep 11, 2023 9:18 AM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Okay, so it has stopped raining for the moment in Colombo and the Sun is coming out. Fans would be hoping it reamins this way for the rest of the day.

  • Sep 11, 2023 9:04 AM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah was among the top trends on X on Sunday night and Monday morning after India versus Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match in Colombo was called off due to rain.

  • Sep 11, 2023 8:47 AM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: There is a dense cloud cover of the city and unfortunately, no sight of a clear sky. This is the last thing the fans would have wanted to hear early in the morning.

  • Sep 11, 2023 8:43 AM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: The Reserve Day also means that India will be playing on three consecutive days, with their next game against Sri Lanka on September 12.

  • Sep 11, 2023 8:35 AM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: If the reserve day also gets washed out then qualifying for the final will become a little more challenging for India. Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won their respective opening matches of this round to take two points.

  • Sep 11, 2023 8:27 AM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: The rain is not stopping and this is the last thing one would have wanted on Reserve Day. Doesn’t seem like we will have a game tonight.

  • Sep 11, 2023 8:10 AM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: The rain has picked up and this is not looking any good here in Colombo. The forecasts are also not on positive and we could be in for a washout.

