  LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Drizzling Now, Start May Get DELAYED?
LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Drizzling Now, Start May Get DELAYED?

LIVE UPDATES - Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Will the Super 4 game at Premadasa will need a Reserve Day? The forecast for Monday does not look good. Check LIVE streaming.

Updated: September 11, 2023 8:35 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

With 90 per cent chances of rain in Colombo today, it is highly unlikely that the upcoming Asia Cup Super 4 game between India-Pakistan would be completed. Fans would be hoping it is done and dusted today, but seems to be a distant possibility as it has been raining in Colombo over the past week or so. This is the most-anticipated match of the Asia Cup. The two traditional rivals lock horns with each other. It is also hailed as the ‘Mother of all Battles’.

  • Sep 11, 2023 8:35 AM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: If the reserve day also gets washed out then qualifying for the final will become a little more challenging for India. Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won their respective opening matches of this round to take two points.

  • Sep 11, 2023 8:27 AM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: The rain is not stopping and this is the last thing one would have wanted on Reserve Day. Doesn’t seem like we will have a game tonight.

  • Sep 11, 2023 8:10 AM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: The rain has picked up and this is not looking any good here in Colombo. The forecasts are also not on positive and we could be in for a washout.

  • Sep 11, 2023 7:52 AM IST

  • Sep 11, 2023 7:49 AM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: We have some bad news for you folks. It is drizzling in Colombo as we speak and the clouds are getting darker by the minute.

  • Sep 11, 2023 7:44 AM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Things would get tricky for India’s chances of making the summit clash if they have to share points with Pakistan in this Super 4 game.

  • Sep 11, 2023 7:41 AM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: There is no rain now in Colombo, but it is overcast and looks like there could be a downpour anytime.

  • Sep 11, 2023 7:38 AM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: The outfield, despite all the covering, had puddles in it and hence fans had to be brought in the field to dry up the patches.

  • Sep 11, 2023 7:36 AM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Yesterday, the umpires had multiple inspections and then when things seemed to be ready for a restart, rain started.

  • Sep 11, 2023 7:28 AM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Remember, India also have a match tomorrow against Sri Lanka, which means they could be playing cricket for three continous days.

