LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Rain Stops PLAY!

RESERVE DAY LIVE UPDATES - Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Will the Super 4 game at Premadasa will need a Reserve Day? The forecast for Monday does not look good.

Updated: September 11, 2023 9:01 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

The India-Pakistan Super Four match in the Asia Cup was halted due to heavy rain at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. As of now, India are 147/2 in 24.1 overs, with captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slamming 56 and 58 respectively. Persistent rain prevented a result when the two teams played in the league stage match in Pallekele on September 2. To avoid a washout of the India-Pakistan Super Four match, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday added a reserve day for Sunday’s match, which had a heavy rain forecast.

Live Updates

  • Sep 11, 2023 8:59 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: One thing has to be admitted, India have dominated this game over two days and have ticked most boxes ahead of the ODI World Cup.

  • Sep 11, 2023 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Umpire Chris Gaffaney still has the umbrella up but not umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge. The groundstaff were using ropes to clear the water.

  • Sep 11, 2023 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: The umpires are in the middle having an inspection. We will soon find out what will happen. For Indian fans, the Rohit Sharma-led side is ahead in terms of DLS.

  • Sep 11, 2023 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Big finish from India. Kohli, Rahul both smash maverick tons to power India to 356 for two in 50 overs.

  • Sep 11, 2023 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: We got some new updates from Colombo and it looks like the precipitation will occur by tonight, it looks very moisture in the air.

  • Sep 11, 2023 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Weather conditions are still showing 90% confirmation on rain tonight. It might be difficult to play the whole match, especially the second innings.

  • Sep 11, 2023 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Still it is a concern about the mid wicket region as there was a damp patch and we can see that players are facing problems in that region.

  • Sep 11, 2023 5:40 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: The clouds are dark and it looks like the gameplay will stop soon, as the ground staff are ready with the covers.

  • Sep 11, 2023 5:38 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Grounds Staff are ready over the rope as it looks like it might rain in some time and the game will again be interrupted.

  • Sep 11, 2023 5:34 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: The floodlights are on!!! Looks like the play will stop due to bad light. Because there are dark clouds over the stadium.

