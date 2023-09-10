LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Rain to Play SPOILSPORT on RESERVE DAY

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES - Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Will the Super 4 game at Premadasa will need a Reserve Day? The forecast for Monday does not look good. Check LIVE streaming.

Updated: September 10, 2023 11:23 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Colombo Weather LIVE Updates

LIVE UPDATES – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak

With 90 per cent chances of rain in Colombo today, it is highly unlikely that the upcoming Asia Cup Super 4 game between India-Pakistan would be completed. Fans would be hoping it is done and dusted today, but seems to be a distant possibility as it has been raining in Colombo over the past week or so. This is the most-anticipated match of the Asia Cup. The two traditional rivals lock horns with each other. It is also hailed as the ‘Mother of all Battles’.

Live Updates

  • Sep 10, 2023 11:02 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: We will be back tomorrow and it will be a full 50-over game with India starting from 24.1 overs. The match will resume at 3:00 PM IST. Please join us for the LIVE coverage tomorrow from 7:00 AM IST. Good night for now, folks!

  • Sep 10, 2023 10:50 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Rain is likely to play spoilsport on Thursday as well, which means the match could end with points being shared. Nobody wants that to happen.

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: So, if not a single ball is bowled from now – the game starts from where it ended today. Will that happen or will things change for the better?

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:32 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: The covers are back on and this does not look a pretty sight. Looks like it has started to drizzle again. No one looks happy. This looks like it is heading to the Reserve Day.

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: The umpires are out again to have another look at the ground conditions before taking a call on when is it feasable to restart proceedings.

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: So yes, the umpires are hopeful the game will start by 9:00 PM IST. In case, there is a 34-over game, and the game starts and then there is rain again – then, it would be a 34-over contest on the Reserve Day.

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: The cut-off time is 10:36 PM IST. Even at that time if the match starts, we can have a 20-over game.

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Umpires are expecting a 9:00 PM IST start. They seem to be happy with the drying, a few more areas of concern remain.

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Fans have been brought into the ground, near the pitch, in a bid to dry up the puddles. This is pretty creative.

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: We have not got an update as yet. The inspection is over and we are being made to wait. The speculations are snowballing and that was expected.

