LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL: Rain Likely to Play SPOILSPORT

Published: September 12, 2023 5:00 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

After two days, finally India beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game in R. Premadasa, Colombo by 228 runs. The Indian team was clinical in their approach and outclassed their opposition. With the big win under their belt, the Indian team takes on Sri Lanka in another Super 4 game in less than 24 hours from now. Rain, of course, is on the cards – but hopefully – like today, it will hold up and we will have a complete game.

