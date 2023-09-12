Top Recommended Stories

LIVE – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL: Play Resumes, Rain Threat Looms

LIVE UPDATES - Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs SL: Play Resumes, Rain Threat Looms. Will the Super 4 game at Premadasa will need a Reserve Day? The forecast for Tuesday does not look good. Check LIVE streaming.

Updated: September 12, 2023 7:15 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Colombo Weather Updates, India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4

LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL

After two days, finally India beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game in R. Premadasa, Colombo by 228 runs. The Indian team was clinical in their approach and outclassed their opposition. With the big win under their belt, the Indian team takes on Sri Lanka in another Super 4 game in less than 24 hours from now. Rain, of course, is on the cards – but hopefully – like today, it will hold up and we will have a complete game.

Live Updates

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, IND vs SL: Play’s about to resume, the rain has stopped finally.

  • Sep 12, 2023 6:52 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL: The drizzle has stopped and the covers are coming off here. Hopefully, there would be play soon.

  • Sep 12, 2023 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL: Covers are still on, but the good news is that the drizzle has gotten lesser and one should remain optimistic about the start.

  • Sep 12, 2023 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL: Well the problem with this game is that there is no Reserve Day like there was during the India versus Pakistan clash.

  • Sep 12, 2023 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL: The covers are on and now, the wait starts again like yesterday. India are placed at 197 for nine in 47 overs at the moment.

  • Sep 12, 2023 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL: Okay, so finally, as was predicted – it has started to rain in Colombo. The forecasts of rain were there in the evening.

  • Sep 12, 2023 4:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL: India in trouble after Wellalage picks up Rohit, Gill and Kohli in quick succession.

  • Sep 12, 2023 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL: Rohit and Gill get India off to a steady start. This is just wjat they would have hoped for after opting to bat first.

  • Sep 12, 2023 3:13 PM IST

    Asia Cup 2023. Sri Lanka XI: P Nissanka, D Karunaratne, K Mendis(w), S Samarawickrama, C Asalanka, D de Silva, D Shanaka(c), D Wellalage, M Theekshana, K Rajitha, M Pathirana

  • Sep 12, 2023 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL: With no reserve days in upcoming Asia Cup 2023 match, if all remaining Super 4 match are washed out, India & Sri Lanka will clash in the final on Sunday.

