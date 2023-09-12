Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL: No Rain Now, But Threat LOOMS!

LIVE UPDATES - Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs SL: Will the Super 4 game at Premadasa will need a Reserve Day? The forecast for Tuesday does not look good. Check LIVE streaming.

Updated: September 12, 2023 12:18 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Colombo Weather Updates, India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4

LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL

After two days, finally India beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game in R. Premadasa, Colombo by 228 runs. The Indian team was clinical in their approach and outclassed their opposition. With the big win under their belt, the Indian team takes on Sri Lanka in another Super 4 game in less than 24 hours from now. Rain, of course, is on the cards – but hopefully – like today, it will hold up and we will have a complete game.

Live Updates

  • Sep 12, 2023 11:45 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL: Things are such that the World No. 1 team, Pakistan, cannot afford any more washouts now and there are no reserve days in Super Four round. If all marches in Colombo are washed out, India and Sri Lanka will play the final on 17th September.

  • Sep 12, 2023 11:06 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Sri Lanka are unbeaten in their last 13 ODI matches and they bowled out their opposition in all those matches. Can India end Sri Lanka’s streak today?

  • Sep 12, 2023 11:04 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL: For the unversed, there is no Reserve Day for the India versus Sri Lanka game. But again, given the weather now, would that be needed?

  • Sep 12, 2023 10:08 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL: No rain as of now after the showers in the morning. It is picture-perfect for a game of cricket. You could see fans turn up in huge numbers today.

  • Sep 12, 2023 9:57 AM IST

  • Sep 12, 2023 9:53 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL: Rain has played a massive role in the matches in Sri Lanka (Colombo and Kandy). Hoping today would be different and there will not be any interruptions.

  • Sep 12, 2023 9:41 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL: It was raining in the morning, but now the weather in Colombo has cleared up with a blue sky. It just couldn’t have gotten better, hope it remains this way.

  • Sep 12, 2023 9:37 AM IST

  • Sep 12, 2023 9:35 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL: How good was Jasprit Bumrah last night. He was literally unplayable. Interesting if he is picked for the game today or rested.

  • Sep 12, 2023 9:33 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL: After the match yesterday, Rohit admitted that India have ticked all the boxes ahead of the ODI World Cup.

