  LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL: Rain Likely to Play SPOILSPORT
LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL: Rain Likely to Play SPOILSPORT

LIVE UPDATES - Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs SL: Will the Super 4 game at Premadasa will need a Reserve Day? The forecast for Tuesday does not look good. Check LIVE streaming.

Updated: September 12, 2023 7:37 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Colombo Weather Updates, India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4

LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL

After two days, finally India beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game in R. Premadasa, Colombo by 228 runs. The Indian team was clinical in their approach and outclassed their opposition. With the big win under their belt, the Indian team takes on Sri Lanka in another Super 4 game in less than 24 hours from now. Rain, of course, is on the cards – but hopefully – like today, it will hold up and we will have a complete game.

Live Updates

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:35 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL: The Indian bowlers, especially Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, were world class. It seemed like Bumrah and Kuldeep were never away from the game.

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:32 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast: We do not have an update on the weather from Colombo yet. Stay hooked to this space, we will surely get you an update soon.

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:28 AM IST

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:27 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast: With the win last night, India have zoomed to the top spot in the Super 4 points table, with Sri Lanka in the second position.

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:16 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast: We could again be in for a stop-start game which is not good for anyone. Also, there could be a delayed start today.

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:04 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast: In moments from now, we will provide you with the weather update. Hoping we get you some good news.

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:04 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast: The Indian stars would be back on the field for another game in less than 24 hours. It would test their fitness to the hilt.

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:02 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast: India hammered Pakistan by 228 runs in a game that lasted two days due to rain. Hoping, the game today would yeild a result.

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:01 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast: Of course, the game is in Colombo and there are high chances of rain. But that was the case yesterday as well, yet we got a result.

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:01 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast: Hello and welcome to the updates of the weather for the upcoming Super 4 game between India and Sri Lanka.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

