  • LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 15, Asia Cup 2023: Rain Threat LOOMS!
LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 15, Asia Cup 2023: Rain Threat LOOMS!

Colombo Weather LIVE Updates, September 15, Friday. There are 80 per cent chances of rain and that is not good news. Washout is very much on the cards.

Updated: September 15, 2023 7:57 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE, IND Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4:
Colombo Weather Forecast, September 15.

LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 15, Asia Cup 2023

The weather held up for the final few hours on Thursday to allow a result during Pakistan-Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa in Colombo. Now, with the finalists confirmed, India take on Bangladesh in the final Super 4 game at the same venue. So, will rain play spoilsport? There is a 67 per cent chance of rain and that is not good news for the fans. The humidity will also be on the higher side. All in all, the weather will not be comfortable for the players. Follow all weather updates here.

Live Updates

  • Sep 15, 2023 3:17 PM IST

  • Sep 15, 2023 2:59 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 15, Asia Cup 2023: The sky is clear as of now but rain could spoil the game anytime as we already witnessed that in the recent match as well.

  • Sep 15, 2023 2:52 PM IST

    Ravindra Jadeja: Whenever we step onto the field, we always take pride in ourselves in playing for India. The win against Pakistan gave us more satisfaction but at the same time the game against Sri Lanka was also a terrific game. We did well in every department, we bowled well and fielded well. We’re representing our country and we take pride in going out there and playing for our country. I’m working on my bowling. Whenever I step onto the field I look to bowl at the stumps and try and not give them room. I look at the field placements and keeping all that in mind, I bowl according to the batsman.

  • Sep 15, 2023 2:39 PM IST

    Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

  • Sep 15, 2023 2:39 PM IST

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

  • Sep 15, 2023 2:38 PM IST

  • Sep 15, 2023 2:35 PM IST
    Shakib Al Hasan on toss: I was a bit confused to what to do and it’s not a bad thing for us to bat first. The guys haven’t played much and they will get opportunities. Tanzim is making his debut, so very excited for him.
  • Sep 15, 2023 2:35 PM IST
  • Sep 15, 2023 2:35 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma on Toss: We are gonna field first. It is something we haven’t done in the tournament, we haven’t done it under lights so it gives us an opportunity to bat under lights. The wicket honestly has got everything for everyone. Pacers who bend their back in the daytime have also got movement and there have been assistance for the spinners. Got to be brave and play your natural game. We got to give game time to some other guys who haven’t played. We have made five changes, Tilak makes his debut. Shami and Prasidh also come in. Suryakumar also gets a game.

