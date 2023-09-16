Top Recommended Stories

LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 17, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Rain Threat Looms Large On IND vs SL Clash

Colombo Weather LIVE Updates, September 17, Sunday. There are 70 per cent chances of rain and that is not good news. Washout is very much on the cards.

Updated: September 16, 2023 10:21 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

Colombo Weather (credit: Twitter)

LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 17, Asia Cup 2023 Final

Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in the Final of Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa in Colombo, on Sunday. So, will rain play spoilsport? There is a 70 per cent chance of rain and that is not good news for the fans. The humidity will also be on the higher side with 80 per cent. All in all, the weather will not be comfortable for the players. Follow all weather updates here.

Live Updates

  • Sep 16, 2023 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 17, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Rohit will like to make this match more memorable and fill India’s cabinet with another Asia Cup trophy. Indian team have not won it in last 5 years.

  • Sep 16, 2023 10:09 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 17, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Indian captain Rohit Sharma will also be playing his 250th ODI match tomorrow.

  • Sep 16, 2023 10:09 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 17, Asia Cup 2023 Final: The finale will also be an opportunity for captain Rohit Sharma to become the first Indian batter to complete 1000 runs in the ODI Asia Cup. He needs 61 more runs to reach this milestone.

  • Sep 16, 2023 10:03 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 17, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Team India last won this continental Cup back in 2018. Sri Lanka are the defending champions and won the Asia Cup last year after defeating Pakistan in the Final.

  • Sep 16, 2023 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 17, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Bad weather and rain is likely to spoil yet another game in this Asia Cup 2023. The clash is crucial for both teams ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023

  • Sep 16, 2023 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 17, Asia Cup 2023 Final: On the other hand, Sri Lanka is coming off a thrilling win against Pakistan. However, they took a huge blow as Maheesh Theekshana is out of action due to a hamstring injury

  • Sep 16, 2023 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 17, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Team India is coming off a loss against Bangladesh. However, the side they had were missing names like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah

  • Sep 16, 2023 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 17, Asia Cup 2023 Final: There is a 70 per cent chance of rain on Sunday, as per the weather forecast. A washout is definitely on the cards.

  • Sep 16, 2023 9:40 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 17, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the Asia Cup 2023 Final. This is the day we all have been waiting for and the spot 6 teams started competing for in the beginning. India take on defending champions Sri Lanka at the Premadasa in Colombo, on Sunday.

