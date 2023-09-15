Top Recommended Stories

  • Colombo Weather, Sept 14, Asia Cup 2023: Lanka Beat Pakistan to Seal Final Berth
Colombo Weather, Sept 14, Asia Cup 2023: Lanka Beat Pakistan to Seal Final Berth

Colombo Weather LIVE Updates, September 14, Thursday. There are 80 per cent chances of rain and that is not good news. Washout is very much on the cards.

Updated: September 15, 2023 7:16 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Things are nicely poised with two more Asia Cup Super 4 games to go before the final. India, after their win with Pakistan and Sri Lanka have already made the final. Now, they would await the winner of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Unfortunately, rain is set to play a massive part in the fifth game of the Super 4 stage. There are 80 per cent chances of precipitation and that is not good news for fans.

HIGHLIGHTS – PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Contest

1. The toss has been delayed due to rain at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

2. Sri Lanka last defeated Pakistan in ODIs in 2015, losing eight matches against the since then. They last faced each other in an ODI in October 2019.

Live Updates

  • Sep 14, 2023 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 14, Asia Cup 2023: The innings break has been reduced to 20 minutes. This had to happen after the amount of time lost due to rain.

  • Sep 14, 2023 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 14, Asia Cup 2023: Play will start at 8″10 PM IST. Which means we are 10 minutes away from the start. Hoping it does not rain anymore.

  • Sep 14, 2023 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 14, Asia Cup 2023: It is now going to be a 42-over per side game. Covers are off and we could start anytime now.

  • Sep 14, 2023 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 14, Asia Cup 2023: Covers coming off. Umpires are in the middle having a check, hopefully we start soon.

  • Sep 14, 2023 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 14, Asia Cup 2023: The covers are coming off, hopefully no more rain now. Surely, we will start shortly.

  • Sep 14, 2023 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 14, Asia Cup 2023: The rain has stopped again and the umpires are out there in the middle to have a look. Let us hope they are happy with the conditions and play resumes.

  • Sep 14, 2023 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 14, Asia Cup 2023: The covers are back on. This can be very frustrating for both sides. The game was maving along smoothly when rain intervened.

  • Sep 14, 2023 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 14, Asia Cup 2023: Oh my god. Iftikhar Ahmed was ready to walk out to the middle and that is when it started to rain again. This is becoming a joke now.

  • Sep 14, 2023 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 14, Asia Cup 2023: Slight spell of rain as the pitch was put under covers, but the covers are being taken off again, play should resume soon.

