  AS IT HAPPENED – Colombo Weather Today: India Beat Pakistan by 228 Runs
AS IT HAPPENED – Colombo Weather Today: India Beat Pakistan by 228 Runs

RESERVE DAY UPDATES - Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Will the Super 4 game at Premadasa will need a Reserve Day? The forecast for Monday does not look good.

Updated: September 11, 2023 11:04 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Colombo Weather LIVE Updates: Rain Set to Play Spoilsport

AS IT HAPPENED – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak

The India-Pakistan Super Four match in the Asia Cup was halted due to heavy rain at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. As of now, India are 147/2 in 24.1 overs, with captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slamming 56 and 58 respectively. Persistent rain prevented a result when the two teams played in the league stage match in Pallekele on September 2. To avoid a washout of the India-Pakistan Super Four match, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday added a reserve day for Sunday’s match, which had a heavy rain forecast.

  • Sep 11, 2023 11:01 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: India beat Pakistan in the Super 4 Asia Cup game in Colombo on Monday by 228 runs. The Indian side would start favourites tomorrow against Sri Lanka.

  • Sep 11, 2023 10:34 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Surely the number one team in the world did not live up to the billing. A poor show by Pakistan and they look like they are going to be second-best tonight.

  • Sep 11, 2023 10:16 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: No rain as of now, but yes, the threat remains. But yes, now that 20 overs are complete, we will have a result via DLS.

  • Sep 11, 2023 9:16 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: We have not lost any overs. And that is the good part despite no play for a little more than an hour. The groundstaff have been brilliant tonight.

  • Sep 11, 2023 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: The players have started warming-up, a few catches before they get ready to get started. The Indian boys are smiling, this is heartwarming.

  • Sep 11, 2023 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: So yes, we start in 10 minutes time. Hopefully, it will start. The players are smiling, but surely they would be frustrated.

  • Sep 11, 2023 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Jasprit Bumrah was in sensational form today. He was swinging the ball and keep beating the bat regularly.

  • Sep 11, 2023 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: The covers are more or less off, the umpires get together in the middle again. This must be extremely frustrating for the players.

  • Sep 11, 2023 9:06 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: Everybody looks clueless about what is happening. The covers now being peeled off slowly, but we really do not know what is happening.

  • Sep 11, 2023 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak: More covers being brought on, the prospects of a start looks slim. The players in the dressing-room chatting.

