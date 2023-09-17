Home

Colombo Weather, Sept 17: India Clinch Record 8th Asia Cup Title

Colombo Weather, September 17, Sunday. India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to clinch 8th Asia Cup title. Washout is very much on the cards.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in the Final of Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa in Colombo, on Sunday. So, will rain play spoilsport? There is a 70 per cent chance of rain and that is not good news for the fans. The humidity will also be on the higher side with 80 per cent. All in all, the weather will not be comfortable for the players. Follow all weather updates here.

