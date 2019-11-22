Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Combined Campuses and Colleges vs Jamaica Prediction Super50 Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Group A Match CCC vs JAM:

The 2019–20 Regional Super50 is the 46th edition of the Regional Super50, the domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The tournament started on 6 November 2019, with the final scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019. The tournament features the six regular teams of West Indian domestic cricket (Barbados, Barbados, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands), the Combined Campuses and Colleges team and the Combined Campuses And Colleges Team. The national teams of the United States and Canada are also taking part. Combined Campuses and Colleges are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Combined Campuses and Colleges and Jamaica will take place at 10:30 PM (IST) on November 22.

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper– A Thomas

Batsmen – A McCarthy, P Palmer, N Bonner

All-Rounders – R Powell (vice-captain), C Brathwaite (captain), J Seales

Bowlers – J Merchant, O Thomas, A Jordan, L Joseph

CCC vs JAM Predicted XI:

Combined Campuses and Colleges: G Benjamin, Romaine Morris (wicketkeeper), Jonathan Drakes, KAM Corbin, Paul Palmer, Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Akshaya Persaud, Akeem Jordan, Jarlarnie Seales, Sadique Henry, Larry Joseph

Jamaica: Aldaine Thomas (wicketkeeper), Assad Fudadin, Jermaine Blackwood, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Rovman Powell (captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Denis Smith, Derval Green, Oshane Thomas, Dennis Bulli

SQUADS:

Combined Campuses and Colleges: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Jonathan Drakes, Sadique Henry, Akeem Jordan, Larry Joseph, Kavesh Kantasingh, Abhijai Mansingh, Odain McCatty, Romaine Morrison, Paul Palmer, Akshaya Persaud, Jalarnie Seales, Ojay Shields

Jamaica: Rovman Powell (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkruma Bonner, Dennis Bulli, Assad Fudadin, Nicholson Gordon, Derval Green, Christopher Lamont, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Marquino Mindley, Denis Smith, Aldane Thomas, Oshane Thomas

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CCC Dream11 Team/ JAM Dream11 Team/ Combined Campuses and Colleges Dream11 Team/ Jamaia Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.