BCCI’s Committee of Administrators (CoA), on Tuesday, cleared off the air over the controversial decision of BCCI ombudsman-cum-ethics-officer DK Jain to issue a “conflict of interest” notice to Rahul Dravid.

Lt General Ravi Thogde, the new member of the CoA, said there was no conflict of interest in Dravid’s appointment as Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). “There is no conflict on Rahul’s case. He has got a notice and we have cleared his appointment. We had seen no conflict, but if the Ombudsman finds any conflict, we will give our response to the Ombudsman stating why we found no conflict. After that he (Ombudsman) has to consider. It’s a process and it will continue,” Thogde was quoted as saying by PTI.

Dravid saw himself in the middle of a conflict of interest after his appointment as the head of NCA despite being an employee of India Cements which own the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. After receiving the notice from the ethics officer, Dravid had sent his reply to Jain.

However, during his appointment to the NCA the former Indian cricketer was told that he would have to either resign from his post at India Cements or be on leave until he completes his tenure at NCA. Dravid did not resign but asked for leave without pay.

Thogde, meanwhile, stressed that the NCA need to attain the international standard and Dravid needs is of ideal stature to achieve that. “There are a few things that need to be done at the NCA. There are a shortage of grounds and staffs, including coaches. There has to be continuity. Someone of Dravid’s stature will have to ensure that the NCA is of international standard. He has given his vision and we are fully in support of his vision. We will work together,” said the member of CoA.