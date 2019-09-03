Star wrestler Geeta Phogat on Monday announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The Commonwealth gold medallist took to social media to let the world know of her good news. Geeta shared a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump.

“A mother’s joy begins when new life is stirring inside, when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time, and a playful kick reminds that little one is never alone. You never understand life until it grows inside of you,” she took to her official Instagram to inform everyone about her pregnancy.

Phogat tied the knot with fellow wrestler Pawan Kumar in November 2016. Geeta is the first woman wrestler to win a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games for India. She achieved the feat in the 2010 games held in New Delhi.