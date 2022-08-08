Birmingham: After India’s remarkable performance in Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham, the event is all set to reach its closing ceremony. Many renowned artists will be seen performing in Birmingham. But before all that what a Games it has been at Birmingham, it surely deserves a grand closing ceremony and reports suggest that is exactly what it will be.Also Read - An Absolute Legend: Twitter Erupts in Joy As PV Sindhu Wins First Ever Gold Medal in Commonwealth Games

Here are the details of the Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony comprising of when and where to watch it in India.

When CWG 2022 closing ceremony will take place?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium on August 9, 2022, at 12.30 am (IST).

Where you can watch CWG 2022 closing ceremony on TV in India?

You can watch Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4.

Where you can live stream CWG 2022 closing ceremony online?

You can watch Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony online on Sony Liv app.

Which country will host the next Commonwealth Games?

The next Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held at Melbourne and the Victoria region of Australia in 2026.

Who will be seen performing live in CWG 2022 closing ceremony?

You will be going to witness the performance of Apache Indian, Beverley Knight, Dexys, Rambert Goldie, Jacob Banks, Jaykae , Jorja Smith Laura Mvula, Ash, Mahalia, Musical Youth Neelam Gill, Panjabi Mc, Raza Hussain, Talulah, Eve The Selecter and UB40.