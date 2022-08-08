LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 11

After what was a Sunday to remember at Birmingham, it could be a memorable Monday as there are a number of finals lined-up featuring Indians. There would be PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen gunning for gold along with the Men’s doubles pair of India in badminton. There is also a TT final where Sharath Kamal will be eyeing top honours.Also Read - CWG Badminton LIVE Score, Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong NG : Malaysian Takes Slim Lead in Game Of Equals

And finally, the spotlight would be on the Men’s Hockey team today who would play the final. Also Read - Live PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li, Badminton Scores & Updates: PV Sindhu Wins First-Ever Commonwealth Gold Medal

Live Updates

  • 3:43 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 11: Lakshya has come fighting back and some of the rallies we are seeing here is incredible. The Indian has upped his game when it matters most. LIVE | IND 19-19 MAS | Men’s Singles Badminton Final

  • 3:28 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 11: The Indian has just fallen a little behind in the opening game at the midway stage. He would be expected to make a comeback being the favourite to win it. LIVE | IND 11-9 MAS | Men’s Badminton Singles Final

  • 2:56 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 11: Sindhu was seen as emotional after the final point. Apart from the injury Indian shuttler was seen totally dominating.

  • 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 11: PV Sindhu beats Michelle Li of Canada 21-15 21-13 in final of women’s singles to win a gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022.

  • 2:53 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 11: PV Sindhu Clinches the maiden gold against Malaysia’s Michelle Li. What a game by the Indian shuttler.

  • 2:41 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 11: Sindhu still in the lead in the second game, surely she does not want a third. And hence she is upping her game at the right time. What a drop shot, that was full of quality. LIVE | IND 16-12 CAN | Women’s Singles Badminton Final

  • 2:37 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 11: What a rally! It was a climatic kind of a point. Really good finish from the Canada. Yet Sindhu well and truly in the lead. Both players moved well in that rally. LIVE | IND 13-10 CAN | Women’s Singles Badminton Final

  • 2:31 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 11: Sindhu has taken a step closer to her elusive Gold at CWG. She has continued her good form in the second game where she leads at the midway point.

  • 2:18 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 11: With that Sindhu takes the first game and a step closer to the elusive gold. LIVE | IND 21-15 CAN | Women’s Singles Final

  • 2:15 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 11: Despite that niggle that she may be carrying here, Sindhu is dominating the first game in the Gold medal match. She has a lot of fans rooting in the arena.