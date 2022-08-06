LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9

India wrapped up Day 8 by winning 3 gold medals and 2 bronze medals in various categories of Wrestling. In terms of women’s hockey, India lost to Australia in the penalty shoot-out but still have a chance for bronze. As of now Team India’s medal tally now counts to 26. Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be another opportunity for India as Indian wrestlers will battle out for medals across categories. From Ravi Dahiya to Vinesh Phogat, a lot depends on the shoulders of Indian wrestlers on day 9. India women’s cricket will face England in the semi-final of CWG cricket competition.Also Read - CWG 2022: Boxers Nitu, Amit Panghal Storm Into Finals In Commonwealth Games 2022

Live Updates

  • 4:37 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: A major setback with Harmanpreet gone. Now, it is up to the middle-order to give India the final flourish against England in the semi-final. LIVE | Ind-W: 127/3 in 16 overs vs Eng-W

  • 4:24 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Pooja Sihag makes semi-final on basis of points. The Indian claims her quarterfinal bout in women’s 76kg against Canada’s Michelle Montague.

  • 4:14 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Shafali Varma falls for 15(17). Freya Kemp gets the breakthrough. To make things worse, Natalie Sciver gets the big wicket of Mandhana. Time for some rebuilding from Rodriguez and Harmanpreet. LIVE | IND-W 84/2 (10.2) vs Eng-W

  • 3:59 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: The first medal for Day 9 comes from Priyanka, who wins SILVER in the women’s 10,000m race walk. Meanwhile, Mandhana is toying with the English bowlers as she hammers a quickfire fifty.

  • 3:55 PM IST

  • 3:49 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Sparkling start for India thanks to Smriti and Shafali. The two in the middle are toying with the English bowler inside the powerplay. A SIX and then she follows it up with a boundaries. 50 up inside the first five. LIVE | Ind-W: 50/0 in 4.3 overs vs Eng-W

  • 3:47 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Smriti Mandhana is looking to play aggressive while Varma is looking to play the role of an anchor. Just as we speak, FOUR!! Another boundary. 5th boundary for Smriti. IND 28/0 (3)

  • 3:45 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Amit Panghal bounces back to win the second round after losing the first one in men’s 51 kg semis against Patrick Chinmeya.

  • 3:43 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: BIG setback for India in boxing. A medal hope Amit Panghal loses first round against Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba in the men’s 51kg semifinal. The Indian gets the decision against him by 2-3.

  • 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat advances winning her first bout over Canada’s Samantha Stewart in 36 seconds. That is how quick it was. Also, Pooja Gehlot beat Scotland’s Christelle Letchidjio in Women’s Freestyle 50kg.